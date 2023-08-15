Injured star to return and target The Judgment Day? Likely aftermath of the attack on WWE RAW

On RAW this week, The Judgment Day prevailed despite Finn Balor losing his main event match against Cody Rhodes. After The American Nightmare pinned Balor to register a victory, he was attacked by fellow Judgment Day members. This attack led to an interference by Sami Zayn.

While Zayn did well to fight the faction initially, interference from JD McDonagh led to The Judgment Day launching a brutal onslaught on the Canadian superstar. However, this attack might have been what Zayn needed since it can bring about the return of a RAW star.

The star in question is Kevin Owens. After being written off TV due to a rib injury, Owens could return and target The Judgment Day after what the faction did to his best friend in his absence. Also, it was the same faction that attacked KO the last time he was seen on RAW.

Taking into account that Judgment Day has a huge numbers advantage over almost every superstar on RAW, the return of Kevin Owens could be the best possible scenario for Sami Zayn. While the return of Owens is speculation, if it happens, the superstar can expect to receive a huge pop on RAW.

Popular wrestling journalist shuns down rumors of RAW star Kevin Owens retiring

Over the years, Kevin Owens has become an integral part of WWE. However, with his contract set to expire next year and Owens saying he is not sure of his place in the future, there are a lot of speculations about the Canadian retiring after his deal with WWE expires.

If this turns out to be true, it will be sad news for the fans of Kevin Owens. However, as per Dave Meltzer, Owens' fans have nothing to worry about. The wrestling journalist said it is unlikely for Owens to hang his boots anytime soon. Meltzer said:

''Owens, when he signed his three-year deal 18 months ago was one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the company. I can’t imagine he won’t get a renewal. If AEW gets a strong next TV deal and that’s not a lock with the rapidly changing state of television, one would think Owens could get a great deal there as well so unless he wants out because his body is giving out, I can’t see his career being over any time soon."

At the age of 39, there is still a lot Kevin Owens can achieve in his career. While he is currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champion along with Sami Zayn, there is a chance he could compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at some point and establish himself as one of the biggest names on the red brand.

