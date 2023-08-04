Injured WWE star to return at SummerSlam and help Seth Rollins escape with his title? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is all set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam this weekend. It's possible the champion could get an unexpected assist from an injured WWE star against The Judgment Day.

The star in question is Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter is currently out of action with a legitimate injury. Owens and Sami Zayn were in an alliance with Seth Rollins prior to the injury. He could show up at SummerSlam to help Rollins fend off Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.

WWE turned Kevin Owens’ injury into a storyline several weeks ago on RAW. The former Universal Champion was jumped by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest during Sami Zayn’s match against NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The distraction allowed Dominik to retain his title against one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions. The injury to Owens forced Zayn to team up with Seth Rollins on the July 31, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Priest tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins, but Finn Balor’s hesitation prevented the win. The distraction allowed Rollins to hit the Curb Stomp on Priest, busting open the Archer of Infamy in the process.

Seth Rollins to drop his title at SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins told Logan Paul a couple of weeks ago he has been working through injuries. The Drip God said the injuries have been bugging him, but he’s trying to avoid surgery. Triple H could book him to lose the title at SummerSlam due to his injuries.

It is possible Rollins could take some time off from active in-ring competition to heal his body. Balor is the most logical pick to win the title from him due to their history together. The rivalry dates back to the 2016 iteration of the biggest party of the summer.

It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

