Injured WWE star to win the 2024 Royal Rumble after 261 days out to set up massive dream match? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble is an annual event that involves the participation of 30 male and female competitors in separate rumble contests. The Road to WrestleMania begins at the start of each year, with the Royal Rumble setting things off in full force.

The winner of this marquee match gets to choose which championship match they want to take part in at WrestleMania. The next edition of the Women's Rumble match could be won by a previously injured superstar who could be making a comeback after 261 days since the initial injury occurred.

Expand Tweet

The individual under discussion is Dakota Kai, who had a terrible injury and suffered a torn ACL during the Women's Tag Team Championship match on the May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. Kai's injury will cost her a lot of TV time since she recently revealed that her return could be in January 2024.

The typical recovery period for a torn ACL is often around nine months. So, depending on how her recovery goes, she might return at any point during the build-up to the Rumble event. She could return to the Royal Rumble 2024 to win the match, thus paving the way for a dream triple-threat match involving Iyo Sky, Bayley, and herself.

She hasn't wrestled on TV since she hurt herself but came to commemorate Iyo Sky's championship victory at SummerSlam 2023. She continued associating herself with other members of Damage CTRL but did not take part in wrestling activities.

The creative team could use Kai's absence to split the faction, and if Kai triumphs in the Rumble match, the natural setup for WrestleMania 40 would be Bayley vs. Sky vs. Kai. It remains to be seen how things will be booked moving forward, but Damage CRTL could be in for a delight on the Road to WrestleMania next year.

Where will Royal Rumble 2024 be held?

The upcoming Royal Rumble will be the 37th installment of this event, featuring both men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

As of now, nothing is confirmed, but according to a recent report, the state of Florida could host the premium live event. The organizing committee intends to hold the event at the open-air Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 27, 2024.

Expand Tweet

With next year's WrestleMania being its 40th anniversary, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and the rest of the WWE creative team likely have several surprises up their sleeves. Let's simply observe and wait.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena