Major city set to make a bid for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 - Reports

A major city in the United States is reportedly getting set to put in a bid for WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most popular events as it signifies that WrestleMania season is underway. At this year's premium live event, Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match after being the first entrant. Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble and punched his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39.

This year's Rumble was very successful at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and now another major city wants to host the event in 2024. According to a report by WESH 2, an NBC affiliate in Florida, The Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee will request $850,000 for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to put in a bid for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

The bid will be made on Tuesday, May 2nd, and if approved, the event will take place at the Camping World Stadium on January 27th next year. The report notes that the estimated attendance for the premium live event is nearly 54,000 and could bring in $28 million for the city of Orlando.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Orlando is making a bid for the Royal Rumble in 2024. (WESH) Orlando is making a bid for the Royal Rumble in 2024. (WESH) https://t.co/M1uZZdoLx7

Ricochet reveals what he said to Logan Paul ahead of an insane spot at WWE Royal Rumble

One of the highlights of this year's premium live event match was the crazy spot featuring Ricochet and Logan Paul.

The two superstars stood on the apron on opposite sides of the ring and started talking trash to each other. Ricochet and Logan then both went for a Springboard Crossbody at the same time and collided in the middle of the ring before crashing to the canvas.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39, Ricochet disclosed what he told Logan Paul to make sure that the spot went well during the premium live event.

"Going into it, I told him, 'Listen, I want you to be as comfortable as possible, so I don't want you to wait on me. I don't want you to think about me. I don't want you to even worry about me at all, so whenever you're comfortable, you just go and I'll time it off of your jump. I'll time it off of you. I'll go with you to make sure that we're good.' I was like, 'But don't worry if I'm gonna jump or if I'm gonna go. Don't worry about me. You just go, and then I'll follow you.'" [6:25 – 6:50]

sydney @heeljey i do want to see logan vs ricochet at some point. i just know they’d put on a damn good match i do want to see logan vs ricochet at some point. i just know they’d put on a damn good match https://t.co/mPhdbB5r8G

WWE held WrestleMania 33 at the Camping World Stadium in 2017 and the show featured an incredibly elaborate set. It will be fascinating to see what Orlando has in store for the Royal Rumble if their bid to host the event is successful.

What is your favorite premium live event of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes