Injured WWE Superstar makes in-ring return, set to appear on RAW

Samoa Joe is back in action just 2 weeks after he suffered a concussion. The former United States champion was involved in a tag-team match with Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and Murphy when he got injured.

He was taken out of the match mid-way following which there was no update from WWE regarding his status. Reports suggested that he had suffered a concussion and thus, there was no timeline set for his return to the ring.

Joe was, however, involved in a tag-team match last night in Oakland, CA. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on AOP.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio had reported that Joe could be out for up to 6 months but luckily, that has not been the case. He said:

The belief is that Joe has a concussion, which is obviously not a good thing. That's not 100% but that was the belief a couple of hours ago, maybe an hour ago. The problem with that obviously is the concussion is that unpredictable injury where you know he can be back next Monday or he could be back in six months. You just don't know. It's like, that's the situation, he landed on his head and got a concussion.

Samoa Joe is now set to appear on Monday Night RAW and compete in a tag-team match. He will team up with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders to take on Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP.