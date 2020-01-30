WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar could be out for 6 months, Former champion to leave in 6 weeks and more – 29 January 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Paul Heyman

In today's rumor roundup, we look at why WWE split Paige from the Kabuki Warriors, Steve Austin on his possible return and the one Superstar Brock Lesnar has vowed now to work with.

But before we get to all that, we need to get past the two headline-makers of the day.

RAW Superstar out for 6 months?

WWE Superstars seem to be getting injured left, right and centre now and Samoa Joe is the latest one on the list. He suffered an injury during his match on Monday Night RAW this week, and it looks like it is a concussion.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that there is a chance Joe could be out for up to 6 months! He added that it is an injury that WWE are taking very seriously and will take their time before getting stars out with concussion back into the ring. He said:

The belief is that Joe has a concussion, which is obviously not a good thing. That's not 100% but that was the belief a couple of hours ago, maybe an hour ago. The problem with that obviously is the concussion is that unpredictable injury where you know he can be back next Monday or he could be back in six months. You just don't know. It's like, that's the situation, he landed on his head and got a concussion.

Former champion set to leave in 6 weeks

Matt Hardy set to leave WWE in six weeks! The former tag-team champion has his contract expiring and is not going to sign a new deal. Corey Graves has begged WWE to keep Hardy in the company, but it looks like he will be leaving.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has confirmed that Hardy will be leaving soon. He said:

Matt Hardy is most likely leaving when his contract is up, which is only in like six more weeks. I mean that is not a 100%, but the fact that he has not signed a new deal because they throw out the big money and its months ahead when they do this with these guys they are not waiting until the last minute. 'Oh by the way, now we're going to offer you a lot'. They want this stuff locked down.

1 / 5 NEXT