Injured WWE Superstar responsible for two matches on this week's RAW - Reports

According to the latest reports, the 47-year-old injured WWE Superstar played a major role in producing two significant matches on this week's RAW.

The star in question is Bobby Roode, who has been away from in-ring action for over a year due to an injury as he underwent neck surgery.

Following this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, rumors spread like wildfire stating that Roode was backstage in Detroit and worked as a backstage producer for the post-SummerSlam RAW edition.

The latest reports by Fightful Select suggest that the 47-year-old star assisted Petey Williams in producing the Imperium and Alpha Academy matches. Bobby Roode was reportedly responsible for the bouts featuring Chad Gable vs. Giovanni Vinci & Otis vs. Gunther.

Expand Tweet

They also reported that during WWE Main Event, the former NXT Champion was solely behind a match between Tommaso Ciampa and Ricochet, which was taped before the red brand show.

Vince Russo compares JD McDonagh's struggles with Bobby Roode after WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his doubt about McDonagh's current run in the Stamford-based promotion and compared it with Roode's stint.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the 33-year-old star appeared with The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former writer stated that JD McDonagh is portrayed as a generic wrestler with an Irish accent. Russo recalled his frustration with WWE creatives as he drew a parallel with how the company fumbled with Bobby Roode.

"In what hemisphere is JD McDonagh ever gonna get over? Let me tell you something. If this company could not get a Bobby Roode over, your chances of getting this JD McDonagh who looks like every single wrestler with an accent when he comes out from the back," Russo said.

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if the injured superstar transition into a full-time producer or step inside the squared circle after a complete recovery.

Do you want to see the 47-year-old star in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here