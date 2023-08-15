Vince Russo casts doubts over 33-year-old star's future in WWE, draws parallels with Bobby Roode's struggles (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke about JD McDonagh's current run on RAW.

McDonagh made several appearances this week on RAW. During the opening segment of the show, he appeared to show solidarity with The Judgment Day. The 33-year-old then competed in a singles match. After the main event, he once again joined the nefarious faction to lay a beatdown on Cody Rhodes.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his frustrations with the creative team. He questioned how JD was getting over when he looked like a generic wrestler with an accent. He recalled how WWE dropped the ball with Bobby Roode and feared that McDonagh may be heading in the same direction.

"In what hemisphere is JD McDonagh ever gonna get over? Let me tell you something. If this company could not get a Bobby Roode over, your chances of getting this JD McDonagh who looks like every single wrestler with an accent when he comes out from the back. I don't understand what is it about this guy that they think he has a 2% chance of ever getting over." [From 6:28 - 7:02]

JD McDonagh lost to Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

In a singles contest, JD McDonagh faced off against one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn.

Before the match, the 33-year-old star cunningly attacked Sami's injured elbow to give himself an advantage. Throughout the contest, he continued to target Zayn's elbow.

Sami fought back and even thwarted an interference from Finn Balor. Finally, he hit the Helluva Kick on his opponent for the win.

