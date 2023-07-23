Injured WWE Superstar’s interference may cost Jey Uso at SummerSlam

Jey Uso has the biggest match of his WWE career when he goes up against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the third time. However, the stakes are much higher than before as Jey will not only go after the titles but for the position of The Tribal Chief on the Island of Relevancy.

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso after their loss at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London. This led to Jey once again becoming Main Event Jey and challenging Roman Reigns for the titles at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Trial Combat Rules indicate no family members can interfere!

However, Jey Uso has plans to dethrone Roman as The Tribal Chief by becoming the next Head of the Table and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With the help of The Elders, Jey got a Tribal Combat match for SummerSlam, and no family members can interfere in this battle.

While the rules of the match aren't quite clear, it states that family members are not allowed to interfere in the upcoming match. However, Jimmy Uso can possibly return to the event and accidentally cost Jey Uso his match when he tries to protect him from Solo Sikoa.

Why will Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Jimmy Uso has been an integral part of the storyline, as most of these events took place after his actions from WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Jimmy was the first one to side with Roman Reigns when Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline, and he was the first one to strike The Tribal Chief at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The older Uce has been the reason behind The Usos leaving The Bloodline after years of disrespect and humiliation from The Tribal Chief. During their match in London, Jimmy was the one to successfully put down Roman Reigns before tagging out to Jey Uso to end the match.

While Jimmy has no intention to cost his own brother, the rules of the match could cause problems between The Usos. Jimmy Uso will most likely return at the event to protect his brother from Solo Sikoa's interference during the match for the title.

However, Jimmy's actions towards The Enforcer and The Tribal Chief in order to get revenge could be how Roman Reigns will walk out of the event with the titles and his position as the Head of The Table. Similarly, Solo Sikoa can also cost Roman Reigns due to this rule.

What are your thoughts on the Tribal Combat match? Sound off in the comment section below.

