Injured WWE Superstar should take revenge on The Bloodline at SummerSlam

The Bloodline has been the most talked about stable across all of professional wrestling, including WWE. The dissension between The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa was just the beginning of the war that was about to come amongst the brothers.

Earlier this month, The Usos proved that The Tribal Chief could be beaten as Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring in London. However, The Bloodline didn't take the loss lightly as they staged a segment in which Reigns acted as if he was making Jey the new Tribal Chief.

Instead, Sikoa and Reigns launched an all-out assault on Jimmy Uso and made his brother watch the beatdown. Main Event Jey returned at the end of the night to lay down a challenge to The Tribal Chief for The Biggest Party of the Summer with the title on the line.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso should not completely be sidelined in this storyline as he played a crucial role in the return of Main Event Jey on Friday Night SmackDown. The injured star should return within the next five weeks to set up a match between him and Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.

Why should Jimmy Uso face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Earlier this year, Jimmy Uso was the one who left The Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions 2023 when he superkicked Roman Reigns and cost him the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in Saudi Arabia. A few weeks later, Jey Uso also left the stable for his brother.

The Usos were able to prove that they are the best tag team in the company when they defeated the Undisputed Universal Champion and pinned him in the middle of the ring. The Bloodline's story has been about family and not the championship ever since Roman Reigns created the stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

Jey and Roman will most likely have their third match at SummerSlam, leaving the door open for a one-on-one match between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Both brothers have largely contributed to the ongoing storyline, and it would be best if the two stars face each other at WWE SummerSlam.

Jimmy should return before the event and challenge Sikoa to a match in order to neutralize him and ensure that he does not interfere in the match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to decide who becomes the next leader of The Bloodline.

