Insane footage shows Glasgow bar erupt after Drew McIntyre wins Royal Rumble [VIDEO]

Drew McIntyre made history at the Royal Rumble!

Last night, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever Scottish, and first-ever British, Royal Rumble winner - eliminating Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate dominated the entire first half of the match, before chucking Roman Reigns over the top rope.

Hooked on Wrestling hosted several Royal Rumble Viewing Parties across the UK, one of which was in Walkabout, Glasgow.

McIntyre, of course, is from Ayr - less than an hour's drive from Glasgow, and ICW Hall of Famer McIntyre, made his name wrestling in Glasgow, returning to wrestle for Insane Championship Wrestling following his release from WWE.

Needless to say, fans in the neighbouring city of The Scottish Psychopath's hometown were only ever rooting for one person to win the Royal Rumble Match and, well, when it did, the entire bar would erupt - with the entire reaction caught on camera!

@GlasgowWalkie last night. Did Scotland win the World Cup? No! DREW MCINTYRE WON THE #ROYALRUMBLE and 350 Scots blow the roof off of our viewing party! He’s going to WrestleMania and our viewing party is going to be LEGENDARY @DMcIntyreWWE @WWEUK @btsportwwe @wwe @WWEGP pic.twitter.com/BLOOuDELjM — Hooked On Wrestling (@HO_Wrestling) January 27, 2020

The Glasgow event was hosted by two members of Insane Championship Wrestling's broadcast team in Jennifer Louise and JRK - a man I interviewed last month - in attendance, with several special guests appearing across the UK. JRK would tweet about the reaction video.

There's a LOT of media coverage showing Glasgow fans going wild over the #RoyalRumble at the @HO_Wrestling party last night, and it's awesome.



It's also not an isolated case.



We do these parties regularly; Scotland has some of the most passionate wrestling fans in the world. 🎉 — JRK (@topclasskennedy) January 27, 2020

I was personally also in attendance at the event, which hosted an estimated 300 fans - several of whom would have no doubt witnessed McIntyre wrestling live in Glasgow in front of less people than were in the bar last night watching McIntyre stamp his ticket to WrestleMania.

I was in attendance last night, along with an estimated 299 others.



Most of us have watched @DMcIntyreWWE go from wrestling in Glasgow in front of less people than were in attendance, to now stamping his ticket to WrestleMania.



Absolutely incredible. https://t.co/61riafoVQo — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 27, 2020

