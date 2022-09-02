Interesting backstage reason why WWE took away Matt Riddle's first name

Matt Riddle recently got his first name back under Triple H's regime, and amidst the much-needed change, Dave Meltzer opened up on why WWE took it away from the superstar in the first place.

Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Riddle emerged as a highly-rated Mixed Martial Artist in the Ultimate Fightight Championship (UFC).

Despite his undefeated streak at the time, his run in the Dana White-led company ended due to a failed drug suspension in 2013. The former UFC welterweight tested positive for marijuana and was shown the door, following which he began his career as a pro wrestler.

Dave Meltzer noted that WWE felt people would come across articles about his failed tests for marijuana if they googled "Matt Riddle." Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Riddle was given back his first name of Matt. The reason they dropped the Matt name years ago, as silly as this sounds, is because they thought fans Googling Matt Riddle would see articles from his MMA career, which focused on his failing tests for marijuana," noted Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that WWE now has a relaxed stance towards marijuana, and it has been evident from the recent backstage stories emanating from the company.

"But the stigma of marijuana has changed greatly," added the Wrestling Observer journalist. "They even tease babyface using it in code words on the show now when a few years ago they'd never do so."

Matt Riddle is preparing for an intense grudge match against Seth Rollins

The former UFC star's ongoing feud with Seth Rollins received a lot of momentum following their split-screen interview on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins took a personal shot at Riddle as the Original Bro responded by dropping the f-bomb on multiple occasions in one of the best segments of the episode.

The heated exchange added a different layer to their seemingly real-life rivalry as Seth Rollins and Riddle are now expected to steal the show at Clash at the Castle.

Triple H is altering Riddle's persona by booking him as part of a more serious angle while rightfully also giving him his first name back.

What are your predictions for Matt Riddle's future in Triple H's WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended video: 10 WWE Superstars who once hated each other

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe