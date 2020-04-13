Io Shirai reveals she wants to face WWE Hall of Famer in her dream match

Over the years, we have seen many Superstars revealing their dream matches and most of them have been against WWE Hall of Famers. Recently, Charlotte Flair had challenged Beth Phoenix when the Hall of Famer and current NXT Commentator made a tweet supporting the WWE Network's 2K20 simulation. Now, NXT's Io Shirai has revealed which Hall Of Famer she wants to face and it is none other than Lita.

A couple of days ago, WWE Network had pushed out a poll on their Twitter page asking the fans to vote who would win the dream match between the WWE Hall of Famer and the Genius of the Sky.

If this dream match ever went down, who are you with??? @AmyDumas 🤘 @shirai_io 😈 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 10, 2020

While the final results went in Lita's favor, the Japanese Superstar responded to this by saying she will be more than happy to face the Hall Of Famer and this is her dream match in WWE.

Lita vs Io Shirai....

This is absolutely my dream match!!

😈🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/GjLyL7PKmD — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 12, 2020

As suggested by The Joshi Judas, this is surely a dream bout as both these women are known for taking high risks and their picture-perfect moonsaults.

Shirai recently returned to NXT after being out for a few months recovering from an injury. She made an instant impact upon her return to the Black and Gold brand as she won the No.1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship last week.

The Genius of the Sky will now face the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, and will be the first challenger for The Queen. While the date has not been revealed, the WWE Universe is considering this to be a dream match.

Lita was one of the women who, along with fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, is considered to have put WWE's Women's Revolution into motion. The former Women's Champion wrestled at a time when women were not in the forefront of the company in terms of wrestling.

She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been associated with WWE in a lot of backstage work.

Lita made her in-ring return in 2018 as a part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble and also tagged with her longtime rival, Trish Stratus, in a match against Mickie James and Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution. The Hall of Fame duo secured the win that night.

Currently, she is working alongside former WWE Superstars Gail Kim and Christy Hemme in a new wrestling show known as 'KAYfABE.'

With a lot of fans clamouring for another all Women's PPV, we could see this dream match in the near future.