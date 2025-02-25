Is 17-time WWE champion frustrated with his recent booking? Exploring the truth

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, several superstars have found their ways to shine. Well, Akira Tozawa is one of the exceptions. This week on RAW, he faced Gunther's wrath when the latter humiliated and embarrassed him during their match. Tozawa may have gotten a flashback of the humiliation he suffered at Royal Rumble this year.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether the 39-year-old is frustrated with WWE. Well, it does not seem so. Akira Tozwa is seemingly fine with everything that has been going on lately. Following the episode of RAW, the 16-time 24/7 Champion and one-time Cruiserweight Champion posted a heartbreaking yet motivational tweet.

Tozawa said that regardless of how many times he lost or was beaten up, he would still get back inside the ring. Although he is being featured regularly on WWE TV, the Alpha Academy member is arguably being used as an enhancement talent to elevate other superstars. His presence is being used to add humor to the ongoing storylines.

There are currently no reports of the former Cruiserweight Champion having issues with his creative direction. Akira Tozawa is one of the seasoned veterans in the Stamford-based promotion and he is seemingly okay with whatever the Triple H-led creative team has to offer him.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Can Triple H give Akira Tozawa a singles push on WWE RAW?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW came as a big surprise for Akira Tozawa. It was not because he received a match against Gunther, but due to the reaction he received from the fans in attendance. The WWE Universe was heavily rooting for Tozawa during his match against The Ring General.

Fans have been wondering whether Triple H will give the 39-year-old a major push following the positive response. After all, The Game is known for listening to the viewers. But when it comes to Akira Tozawa, the chances of him getting a singles push seem low.

Given the recent booking pattern, WWE may have given up on the entire Alpha Academy. Neither Tozawa nor Otis has been involved in any major storyline in recent times. The Stamford-based promotion has been using all the members of the group in backstage segments to create hilarious moments.

There is no doubt that Akira Tozawa has been entertaining fans whenever he gets an opportunity to do so. It will be quite interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the former 24/7 Champion on Monday Night RAW.

