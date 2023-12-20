Is 33-year-old superstar paying homage to 2-time WWE Hall of Famer? Analyzing the similarities

JD McDonagh has worked his way into WWE RAW’s top heel faction, The Judgment Day. However, R-Truth returned at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and has been trying to replace The Irish Ace in the faction recently.

During the latest episode of RAW, R-Truth and JD McDonagh shared a segment. It was eventually decided that they would have a match, and it would be a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” Match. However, Rhea Ripley tried to stop it, but Damian Priest was intrigued with the idea, and it went forward.

Interestingly, during the segment, McDonagh sported a bandana and wristbands and had his hair open. This look is quite similar to that of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Sean Waltman.

Waltman went by the name “X-Pac” in WWE. He was associated with the D-Generation X from 1998 to 2000, during which he had feuds with some of the legends in the industry. He continued to work with the Stamford-based promotion till 2002 and had his last match in Titanland on July 8 of the same year.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two times in a row, in 2019 and 2020, as a member of the D-Generation X and the New World Order, respectively.

X-Pac is open to a WWE return

The WWE Universe has been spoiled to bits by Triple H recently. He has recently surprised the fans with the returns of Randy Orton, CM Punk, and the comedic yet chaotic R-Truth. Moreover, The Rock returned for a one-off appearance on SmackDown as well.

Triple H has claimed that he does whatever and whoever the fans want in the ring. With that being said, The Game might soon be looking to bring back his former D-Generation X stablemate to the ring.

It so happens that X-Pac has revealed that he will be more than happy to return to the ring in a tag team match.

"Most definitely. Yeah, I’ve been training, feeling good. If I needed to be in a match, like a six-man or, you know, something like that, I could kill it. I could do all the stuff I used to do," X-Pac said.

One can never say “never” in Titanland. It seems that as long as Triple H is in charge of the creative direction, fans can continue to expect shocks and surprises frequently.

Do you want to see X-Pac back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!