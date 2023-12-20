WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Is 33-year-old superstar paying homage to 2-time WWE Hall of Famer? Analyzing the similarities

Is 33-year-old superstar paying homage to 2-time WWE Hall of Famer? Analyzing the similarities

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Dec 20, 2023 15:34 IST
WWE will hold Elimination Chamber at Perth in Australia.
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world.

JD McDonagh has worked his way into WWE RAW’s top heel faction, The Judgment Day. However, R-Truth returned at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and has been trying to replace The Irish Ace in the faction recently.

During the latest episode of RAW, R-Truth and JD McDonagh shared a segment. It was eventually decided that they would have a match, and it would be a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” Match. However, Rhea Ripley tried to stop it, but Damian Priest was intrigued with the idea, and it went forward.

Interestingly, during the segment, McDonagh sported a bandana and wristbands and had his hair open. This look is quite similar to that of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Sean Waltman.

Waltman went by the name “X-Pac” in WWE. He was associated with the D-Generation X from 1998 to 2000, during which he had feuds with some of the legends in the industry. He continued to work with the Stamford-based promotion till 2002 and had his last match in Titanland on July 8 of the same year.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two times in a row, in 2019 and 2020, as a member of the D-Generation X and the New World Order, respectively.

X-Pac is open to a WWE return

The WWE Universe has been spoiled to bits by Triple H recently. He has recently surprised the fans with the returns of Randy Orton, CM Punk, and the comedic yet chaotic R-Truth. Moreover, The Rock returned for a one-off appearance on SmackDown as well.

Triple H has claimed that he does whatever and whoever the fans want in the ring. With that being said, The Game might soon be looking to bring back his former D-Generation X stablemate to the ring.

It so happens that X-Pac has revealed that he will be more than happy to return to the ring in a tag team match.

"Most definitely. Yeah, I’ve been training, feeling good. If I needed to be in a match, like a six-man or, you know, something like that, I could kill it. I could do all the stuff I used to do," X-Pac said.
youtube-cover

One can never say “never” in Titanland. It seems that as long as Triple H is in charge of the creative direction, fans can continue to expect shocks and surprises frequently.

Do you want to see X-Pac back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...