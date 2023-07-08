Is 40-year-old WWE star more popular than The Bloodline? Surprising numbers revealed

There’s no doubt about The Bloodline’s popularity in WWE at the moment. They’re a hot commodity for WWE, and the promotion will milk it until there’s nothing else to build on the storyline. All the members of the faction have been performing exceptionally, especially Jey Uso.

However, Jey Uso might not be the only hot demand in WWE at the moment. As per certain statistics seen on WWE’s official Twitter account, it’s possible that The Bloodline’s demand within the WWE Universe will get triumphed by a single superstar.

During the July 7, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, the promotion posted continuous updates and snippets from the live show on its Twitter profile. Two of the tweets that had the major traction were The Bloodline’s final segment and LA Knight interrupting Hit Row. At the time of writing, the latter tweet has gathered over 1 Million views, while The Bloodline has gathered 784k views.

WWE @WWE



@RealLAKnight EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT! EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT!@RealLAKnight https://t.co/2pfOtht61K

It seems that WWE made the right call by entertaining LA Knight’s fandom and letting Knight turn babyface for the first time in 461 days. His attack on Hit Row during the blue brand’s pre-show indicates that he’s the babyface, and Madison Square Garden popped the loudest with this turn.

Considering Knight wasn’t even part of the live show, the fact he managed to rake in more views than WWE's top heel faction speaks volumes about his rising popularity among the fans. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Knight’s potential push as a babyface.

The Bloodline is headed towards a huge singles match

The Bloodline is divided into two right now, The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. Their first match was a tag team match where The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer suffered a loss at the hands of The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023.

On July 7, 2023, The Usos conducted the trial of The Tribal Chief, but Jimmy Uso paid the price. He left Madison Square Garden in an ambulance because of a brutal assault.

Jey Uso didn’t take kindly to this assault and announced himself to be the judge, jury, and executioner for Roman Reigns. He challenged Roman Reigns to a singles match, which The Tribal Chief is yet to accept.

If he does, this will be the third time Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are in a singles match since the former’s return at SummerSlam 2020. WWE can finish the story at SunmerSlam 2023 with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso!

