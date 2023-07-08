"Yowie Wowie!" "That’s not LA Knight" - Fans divided as WWE eyes massive main event for SummerSlam

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from Madison Square Garden and had several big segments and matches. At the end of the night, the company teased a major main event for SummerSlam. However, fans are divided at the thought of the booking.

Roman Reigns appeared for The Tribal Court on Friday night and took a knee in front of Jey Uso. However, he tricked Jey and Jimmy and subjected them to a beatdown that injured the latter.

Jey Uso reappeared later at night and tried to exact revenge on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Ultimately, he laid down a massive challenge to The Tribal Chief for a match at SummerSlam. Once confirmed, the match will likely be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and will main event SummerSlam 2023.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked its followers and other WWE fans on Twitter whether they were excited for the big match.

Many fans were excited about the match as it would give Jey Uso a chance to come full circle. He was the first to join Roman Reigns in The Bloodline and could undo him at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Harold Francis @xfmpv5kp7h @SKWrestling_ This is gonna be one heck of a match @SKWrestling_ This is gonna be one heck of a match

PrinceIsDead @PrinceIsDeadX @SKWrestling_ 100%. It started with Jey, it ends with him. @SKWrestling_ 100%. It started with Jey, it ends with him.

On the other hand, some fans were not interested in the match. One fan wanted LA Knight to take Jey’s spot in the contest.

Others stated that there was no way Jey Uso would defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Derek @dddodge @SKWrestling_ It's fine, but everyone knows the outcome going in. There's 0% chance Roman loses to Jey Uso. Simply prolonging the story. @SKWrestling_ It's fine, but everyone knows the outcome going in. There's 0% chance Roman loses to Jey Uso. Simply prolonging the story.

It’s great that Roman Reigns could finally defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

However, the match must be much more interesting and pack a few more surprises and twists to ensure it reaches the main event status.

Roman Reigns could finally defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has had a phenomenal run with the top title in the company. He has defended the Universal Championship against some big names to ensure he stays on top in the industry.

At WrestleMania 39, he defended his title in one of the best matches of his career against Cody Rhodes. It was expected that The American Nightmare would take the title away from him, but the same did not happen.

The Tribal Chief hasn’t defended his title ever since. He has competed in tag team matches at Night of Champions and Money in the Bank but failed to put his title on the line in over three months (except at a live show against Rey Mysterio).

The teased main event for SummerSlam could finally see Reigns defend his title at a premium live event. The move would be a welcomed one, as many fans have grown tired of not seeing the title on the line.

Do you want to see Jey Uso face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes