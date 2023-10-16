Is 42-year-old WWE star behind Damian Priest's failed cash-in attempts? Exploring the chances

Damian Priest has been trying to cash in his Money in the Bank contract ever since he won it at the premium live event in July. He's focused on dethroning the World Heavyweight Champion and perching himself atop the RAW roster. Unfortunately, it's not been going too well for him.

The Punishment recently tried to cash in at Fastlane 2023 after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. However, Rhea Ripley convinced him not to do it as he was unfit. The Archer of Infamy tried cashing in last week on WWE RAW, but Drew McIntyre stopped Dominik Mysterio from passing the briefcase to Damian Priest.

Interestingly, every time he tries to cash in, it's either Rhea Ripley or Dominik Mysterio who is involved in the failed attempts, but not Finn Balor. However, The Prince has the motivation to stop Damian Priest, given he wants the title as well. As a result, Balor can be the one who is pulling the trigger, but the gun is always on someone else's shoulder.

He knew Priest would want to cash in against Seth Rollins following the loss at Fastlane. He may have urged The Eradicator to convince Priest to let go of the attempt that night.

Next, he probably can be the force behind Drew McIntyre stopping Dominik Mysterio from handing over the briefcase. In fact, Mami may have asked The Scottish Warrior to stop Dom Dom. The duo have been spotted sharing smiles and laughs backstage.

Finally, JD McDonagh "accidentally" hitting The Archer of Infamy with the briefcase at Fastlane could have been a planned stunt by Balor and McDonagh so that even if they hadn't lost the titles, Priest couldn't cash in either way.

Damian Priest shared his reason for being angry at Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

It so happens that tension with The Judgment Day runs because of incidents outside the ring rather than inside. During WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest revealed what caused him to get angry at Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

He was supposed to get tattoos with The Eradicator and 'Dirty' Dom, but somehow, he wasn't actually taken along when Mami and Dom Dom got their tattoos.

The Archer of Infamy was fired up because of it, and it took a while to get over it.

"So they were in a hot seat for a minute. So these are things that actually cause problems. Anything you see on TV, like, 'Nah, we're good'. You guys got a tattoo without me? Oh, I was hot. I was hot. I got over it.”

The Judgment Day has become one of WWE's most favorite factions. In fact, the WWE Universe has urged Titanland not to break up the faction just yet!