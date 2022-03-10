Jeff Hardy is one of the most beloved WWE legends of all time. Unfortunately, the former world champion was recently released by the company and fans may wonder if he will be featured in this year's iteration of the official video game WWE 2K22.

Is Jeff Hardy in WWE 2K22?

The answer is yes. Fortunately, many recently released superstars like him and John Morrison have been included in the game. Several gamers have shown their happiness about the same.

However, not all released superstars will appear in WWE 2K22. Players will not be able to play as stars like Bray Wyatt and Adam Cole. Fortunately, there is a workaround for that.

This article explains how you can play as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the latest WWE game.

Jeff Hardy has joined All Elite Wrestling

Jeff Hardy has made his name over the last few decades through his work in multiple promotions. He has worked with WWE, Impact Wrestling, as well as Ring of Honor in the past.

Hardy may have only recently been released from his contract, but his versatility and star power has resulted in him quickly being signed by another top pro-wrestling promotion, AEW.

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most iconic duos in all of professional wrestling. It is no surprise that Tony Khan acknowledged this and signed Jeff so fans could witness a much-awaited reunion between Jeff and Matt Hardy.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the AFHO turned on Matt Hardy and started assaulting him. Thankfully, Sting and Darby Allin came to the rescue. However, the numbers were still not in their favor.

Surprising entrance music hit as The Charismatic Enigma appeared on AEW television for the first time. He rushed to the ring and helped the babyface team out. Fans saw The Hardy Boyz hugging each other in an emotional moment, while other wrestlers looked on.

It is pleasing to see the brothers finally reunite with each other. Hopefully, they will have another incredible run as a tag team. Their future in AEW looks bright, to say the least.

What are your thoughts on the WWE 2K22 video game? Are you excited to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 3 votes so far