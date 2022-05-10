Are we seeing the return of 'Little Miss Bliss' to WWE?

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has gone through quite a transformation in her tenure with the company.

The first woman in history to have captured the WWE RAW and SmackDown Championships, Bliss' career started off on a similar path to her peers. She started off as a pure athlete with untapped potential, blossomed into a main roster player, and parlayed that into becoming one of the most important faces of the organization.

Bliss could have very easily been stuck behind such contemporaries as Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, but she wasn't content to play second fiddle to The Four Horsewomen. Instead, the former gymnast vaulted over the competition, proving that she could hang with the best in the world.

Then, something funny happened to Bliss on her way to a decorated and storied career in the ring. She became embroiled in Bray Wyatt's 'Fiend' storyline as his willing servant. She changed her look to be much more gothic and she soon possessed some of the same black magic that her mentor did.

After Wyatt's departure from WWE, she kept the gimmick, but lost a lot of her own identity along the way. Gone was the bubbly yet diabolical character that fans had come to love and hate, all at the same time.

However, on WWE RAW this week, we saw shades of the old Alexa Bliss

Amidst rumors that she was not happy with the direction of her character and that she possibly wanted to depart the company, Bliss made a not-so-spooky appearance this week.

While she did bring her doll, Lilly, to the ring with her, her appearance was more of an old school version of Alexa Bliss. Gone was the black makeup and eye shadow, replaced with more vibrant colors. Her attitude in the ring was much more upbeat as well.

Bliss has always been a little eccentric, but she didn't display the full-blown crazy act that we have seen from her for nearly two years. It was almost as if the original Alexa Bliss was having a homecoming, right there on Monday Night.

Many fans and observers rejected the supernatural version of her character and never really wanted to see her make a change. Others just felt the gimmick went too far and was hokey at times. So, it's easy to see why a large portion of the WWE Universe was happy to see her go back (at least a little bit) to what put her on the map.

Bliss gained a pinfall victory over Sonya Deville, who had just been demoted from her position as an official for the company. She made short work of the former MMA star, capping off her win with a beautiful Twisted Bliss.

It was shades of the old Alexa Bliss. And right now? It looks like everything old might just end up being new again.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss return to her original 'Little Miss Bliss' character in WWE? Or should she continue her dark persona? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Alexa Bliss's appearance on RAW? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell