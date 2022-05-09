Charlotte Flair breaks silence after losing to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to send a message after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Queen's 197-day reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion came to an end at last night's show after Rousey locked the former in an armbar inside a chair, forcing her to say, "I Quit."

Taking to Twitter after losing her first televised singles match since Survivor Series last year, Charlotte quoted the lyrics of the famous song "Estranged" by Guns N' Roses.

"So what’ll happen to you baby, guess we’ll have to wait and see,"- Charlotte tweeted.

Charlotte Flair is slated to take time off from WWE after her clash with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey finally had her hands on the SmackDown Women's Championship as she avenged her loss from WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. The two superstars took each other to their limits in a match that saw the use of Kendo sticks and chairs during the course of the action.

Eventually, the Rowdy One forced Charlotte to quit after pulling her arm through a Steel Chair and locking her in the Armbar. After the match, Kayla Braxton announced that the Queen had suffered a fractured radius.

However, shortly after the announcement, Fightful Select reported that the injury is “very much a storyline angle” to write the 13-time women's champion away from WWE TV.

While the reason for her absence is yet to be confirmed, it has been speculated that Charlotte is getting married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo soon, and hence, she requested time off from WWE.

While Charlotte's rivalry with Ronda Rousey may have reached its culmination point, the second-generation star looked set to be involved in a feud with Lacey Evans. The latter recently made her return to the Blue brand to put The Queen on notice.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the SmackDown star after her recent loss to Ronda.

