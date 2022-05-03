What will become of Alexa Bliss in WWE?

When WWE debuted Alexa Bliss on the main roster, the punky pepperpot had a lot of catching up to do.

Standing at just 5'1" and weighing barely 100 pounds, Bliss wasn't exactly a powerhouse. She also followed four very talented and groundbreaking performers in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley - dubbed "The Four Horsewomen" - to the main roster. It was a tough mountain to climb.

WWE had just begun to put a serious emphasis on their women's division when Bliss made her arrival to the company. Despite her lack of size, the blonde wowed fans with her pure ability, flashy character and gmynastic moves.

Bliss went on a hot streak with her finisher, 'Twisted Bliss' and made history as the first woman to have had reigns as the RAW and Smackdown Women's Champion.

Bliss became one of the cornerstones of women's wrestling in WWE before a gimmick change turned her persona completely around

Becoming a sidekick to The Fiend - in a role that is eerily reminiscent of Harley Quinn - Bliss transformed into a maniacal dark angel with powers to match those of her mentor.

It was a far cry from the 'Little Miss Bliss' fans had come to know for years. Gone were the cocky 'bad girl' promos. Now, she was practically speaking in tongues.

Bliss took on odd traits and even continued to carry on with this darker personality after Bray Wyatt/The FIend was written off television and released by the company.

Alexa forged on with the gimmick, carrying around a doll named Lilly that seemed to have magical powers of its own. It just kept getting weirder and weirder from there.

And for a while, it worked. Fans of WWE generally liked the Fiend and knew that Bliss was talented enough to get a pass, even when her paranormal schtick wasn't working. Now, however, they are ready for a return to the old Alexa Bliss. The spell of black magic seems to have finally worn off.

Apparently, Bliss isn't very happy with her spot in World Wrestling Entertainment either. She has dropped a few hints on social media that she may be ready to depart the promotion. This could be out of frustration with how she is being booked, or she may want to pursue other mediums like movies or television.

If she is continually misused for the duration of her contract or is merely allowed to walk away, both fans and WWE's women's division will be the ones to suffer. At just 30 years old and already an established star, Bliss still has a lot to give to the world of sports entertainment.

Let's hope the company rights the ship and finds a situation where they can best utilize her vast array of talents.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will depart WWE, or eventually work things out with the company and stay? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell