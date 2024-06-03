Is Andrade unhappy in WWE? Potential meaning behind his latest tweet explored

Andrade returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. When he left AEW to come back to the Stamford-based promotion, many fans thought his career would receive a major boost. However, his stock hasn't risen the way some thought it would.

Following his Rumble return, the former El Idolo was involved in a brief storyline with Dominik Mysterio. That ended with the former United States Champion aligning with his father, Rey Mysterio, to take on Dominik and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania in a winning effort. Since then, the former NXT Champion has been in and around the mid-card scene.

This has made WWE fans feel that Andrade is being wasted by the company, especially after his recent post on X. However, that may not be the case.

While fans may feel the former US Champion is regretting signing with WWE and remembering his success with other companies, this could very well be a simple celebration of his achievements.

The former United States could very well just want to remind people who he is and what he is capable of. The different photos of him in different companies could have been used as proof to show the world what he is.

As far as TV time goes, the former NXT Champion is currently in a new storyline with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma, which also suddenly includes Apollo Crews.

WWE Superstar feels Andrade will join Legado Del Fantasma

Since turning heel, Legado Del Fantasma is trying to sign anyone they feel could add value to the faction. For some time now, the faction has been hell-bent on trying to sign Andrade.

Their attempt to sign the former NXT Champion failed this past week on WWE SmackDown. However, Santos Escobar is still confident that the group can land his services. Following Angel's loss to the former AEW star, Escobar told his clan that the task wouldn't be easy, but they would eventually find success:

"Guys, you didn’t really think Andrade was gonna come around that easy, did you?" Santos Escobar said. "Familia, we’ll take care of business next week. As far as Andrade is concerned, he’ll come around."

This rivalry could take an interesting turn very soon in the future. As of now, the former United States Champion has to deal with this all alone as L.W.O has been drafted to RAW and has their problems with Carlito. The Mexican superstar has a huge battle on his hands.

