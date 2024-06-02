Current WWE star predicts Andrade to join villainous stable

Andrade turned the page to a fresh chapter in his wrestling career earlier this year when returned to WWE at Royal Rumble. He is still finding his place on the weekly shows, albeit received an opportunity to showcase his skills at WrestleMania XL in a tag team match alongside WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. They fought in a winning effort against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Santos Escobar's faction Legado Del Fantasma has been trying to recruit Andrade on SmackDown. This past Friday night, the former United States Champion rejected their offer by simply walking past them after his match against Apollo Crews, in which Angel Garza assisted him.

Angel Garza, his former tag team partner, has taken it upon himself to bring Andrade to the faction. During a backstage segment between the two, Crews attacked Angel, setting up a match for next week. Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown, Escobar assured his clan that the former AEW star will "come around" when Humberto Carillo seemed skeptical:

"Guys, you didn’t really think Andrade was gonna come around that easy, did you?" Santos Escobar said. "Familia, we’ll take care of business next week. As far as Andrade is concerned, he’ll come around."

Andrade and Santos Escobar met in the ring on the night the former returned to WWE, at Royal Rumble. He immediately rejected Escobar's handshake during the bout. It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old ultimately joins Legado Del Fantasma.

Charlotte Flair approves Andrade's decision to reject WWE faction

While still on hiatus owing to a torn ACL, meniscus, and MCL she sustained late last year, Charlotte Flair appears to be keeping herself updated with what is happening on SmackDown.

After the post-match segment involving Andrade and Legado Del Fantasma, the former United States Champion shared the picture on social media.

"Thank you cabrones!! but I have other priorities in mind!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼," he wrote.

Charlotte reacted to the post above with approval. She was seen with Andrade during WrestleMania season in April. The Queen stood by her husband backstage as the latter prepared for his tag team match at The Show of Shows. Flair is due for a return sooner rather than later at this point, perhaps as early as this summer.

