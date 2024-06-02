Charlotte Flair sends a message to husband Andrade after he rejects major WWE faction's offer

While Charlotte Flair is currently out of action, she seems to be taking a great deal of interest in her husband Andrade's appearances on WWE programming. The Queen recently sent a message to the star following the development in his storyline on WWE SmackDown.

Andrade returned to WWE earlier this year at Royal Rumble. While he had not been involved in any notable programming since then, things took an interesting turn on the blue brand this past Friday as Angel from Legado Del Fantasma helped him in his match against Apollo Crews. The heel faction also seemingly extended an invitation to the Mexican star but he refused it.

Andrade made his intentions clear afterward, stating in a post on social media that he has other priorities in mind. The post also caught the attention of Charlotte Flair, who sent a message to her husband.

Charlotte's reply to Andrade

Charlotte Flair is currently on a hiatus from WWE

While Andrade has been made a great start on SmackDown, his wife is currently out of action due to an injury. The Queen suffered a setback last year in December during her match against Asuka. The star has kept the fans updated throughout her recovery, but it will still be a few months before she can be seen back in action.

Ric Flair recently provided an update on the situation, noting that while she is making great progress, Charlotte will still have to wait a bit before stepping inside the squared circle.

"She's so far ahead now in this rehab, but she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she's gotta follow doctor's dues and orders. And it's got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels. To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she's got to be at a hundred percent," Ric said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's most decorated stars of all time and her absence has been a huge blow to the company's women's division. Her initial recovery period was slated to be nine months. This means she could return to action in the next few months.

