Is Bayley leaving WWE?

WWE fans have been speculating that Bayley will soon leave the company. This is due to a combination of recent creative decisions.

Ad

First, The Role Model does not have a compelling storyline to work at the moment. Second, she was removed from the WrestleMania 41 match card following a backstage assault by an unknown attacker. However, no real-life injuries were involved, and this was purely a creative decision.

Keeping the above in mind, some fans believe that her contract with the wrestling juggernaut is nearing its end and she will take her departure. It so happens that The Role Model did sign a multi-year contract in 2023. While the exact date of expiry is unknown, it is believed to be sometime between mid-2026 and late 2026, based on her revelation while speaking to Chris Van Vliet ahead of WrestleMania 41. So it is safe to say, no, The Role Model is not leaving WWE anytime soon

Ad

Trending

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots."

Ad

Ad

As one of the pillars of the WWE's women's division of the current era, The Role Model has done it all. She has achieved everything barring headlining WrestleMania. How the company shapes her role in the next year will help fans understand whether she will continue on the current path or pursue her next dreams elsewhere!

Bayley was aware of her removal from the WrestleMania 41 match card

The Role Model was supposed to tag team with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria against Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. Fans were looking forward to watching Bayley in action at The Show of Shows.

Ad

However, the creative decision to remove her from the match card was planned to bring back Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41 as Valkyria's partner.

The locker room knew about the situation, and they shared their sympathies with The Role Model for being pulled. Bayley is highly looked-upon and respected backstage, and this was a game-changer!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More