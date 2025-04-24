Is Bayley leaving WWE?

WWE fans have been speculating that Bayley will soon leave the company. This is due to a combination of recent creative decisions.
First, The Role Model does not have a compelling storyline to work at the moment. Second, she was removed from the WrestleMania 41 match card following a backstage assault by an unknown attacker. However, no real-life injuries were involved, and this was purely a creative decision.
Keeping the above in mind, some fans believe that her contract with the wrestling juggernaut is nearing its end and she will take her departure. It so happens that The Role Model did sign a multi-year contract in 2023. While the exact date of expiry is unknown, it is believed to be sometime between mid-2026 and late 2026, based on her revelation while speaking to Chris Van Vliet ahead of WrestleMania 41. So it is safe to say, no, The Role Model is not leaving WWE anytime soon
"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots."
As one of the pillars of the WWE's women's division of the current era, The Role Model has done it all. She has achieved everything barring headlining WrestleMania. How the company shapes her role in the next year will help fans understand whether she will continue on the current path or pursue her next dreams elsewhere!
Bayley was aware of her removal from the WrestleMania 41 match card
The Role Model was supposed to tag team with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria against Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. Fans were looking forward to watching Bayley in action at The Show of Shows.
However, the creative decision to remove her from the match card was planned to bring back Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41 as Valkyria's partner.
The locker room knew about the situation, and they shared their sympathies with The Role Model for being pulled. Bayley is highly looked-upon and respected backstage, and this was a game-changer!