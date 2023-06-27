Is Bayley from WWE married? Role Model's love life explored

Bayley is among the WWE Superstars who mostly keep their personal lives private. However, many of The Role Model's fans know she was set to marry a fellow wrestler. The ceremony never took place, and the couple parted ways.

As of this writing in June 2023, WWE star Bayley is not married. She was previously in a relationship with fellow wrestler Aaron Solow. He wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion but is best known for his time in AEW.

The former couple met in 2010 while training in California and began their relationship shortly after. They got engaged in 2016 but parted ways in February 2021.

Why did WWE star Bayley and Aaron Solow not get married?

Aaron Solow used to attend WWE events with The Role Model

It's unfortunate to see the former wrestling couple part ways after a decade of dating. However, it looks like the reason for their breakup was not due to any ill will.

In a Twitter statement by Aaron Solow, he shared that the decision to split was tough to make. However, he and Bayley decided not to get married as they had different ideas of their future, leading to the end of their relationship. Despite this, they have remained friends and supportive of each other's careers.

"Pam [Bayley] and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this, we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives."

Why was Bayley linked to a currently married WWE Superstar?

Like many superstars, fans have linked the former RAW Women's Champion to her fellow performers. One such case caused some problems with her previous relationship.

While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, The Role Model revealed that rumors of her dating Finn Balor ignited after they performed each other's NXT entrance. However, she clarified they were not together and Balor was already married.

"I got in trouble with this in my past relationship – we took a picture with his parents, and people were like, ‘Oh, my God, are they really together?’ We’re [sic] obviously aren’t married. He’s married to a beautiful woman, and he seems so happy.” [H/T Sportz Wiki]

It's unknown if the 34-year-old star is dating anybody. Regardless her decision to keep such topics private should be respected.

