Is Becky Lynch leaving WWE? The truth behind massive changes to her Twitter profile

Becky Lynch posted a cryptic message and changed her name on Twitter prior to WWE Raw on April 17th, 2023. The sudden changes made it seem as though she could be leaving WWE soon, which sent fans into a frenzy. As expected, questions flooded the internet, and theories and conspiracies started to take shape.

But as we all know, sometimes superstars do something on social media just to get the fans talking, and it seems like this might be the case in regards to The Man.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t be coming to Raw today. I won’t be coming to Raw today.

A report from Fightful revealed that Becky is dealing with a minor foot injury, which may have played into her missing RAW this week. Additionally, Trish Stratus dropped a reply to Lynch's declaration on Twitter, implying that the whole thing is being used as part of the developing storyline between them.

Becky Lynch seemingly isn’t leaving WWE, but instead changed her name and dropped the cryptic message prior to Raw just to get the WWE Universe talking about it, and what a success it was!

Since changing her name on social media, the verified profile blue tick has disappeared from her profile name, but that’s a common policy of the social media platform.

Additionally, changing her display picture on social media to something non-wrestling was seemingly to stir up conversation between the fans.

What is expected for Becky Lynch next on WWE?

The Man lost the WWE Women’s tag titles on the previous episode to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus got pinned and Becky Lynch tried to comfort her tag team partner following the defeat. What followed left everyone in shock! Her partner, Trish Stratus, turned on her, and of course, there was no explanation for the action.

The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to explain herself on WWE Raw airing on April 17th, 2023. Fans will finally learn whether Stratus acted from a point of revenge or if she simply blamed the loss on The Man. Following that, it’s expected that The Man and Trish Stratus will be in a feud that’ll lead all the way to Backlash 2023.

WWE @WWE What will @trishstratuscom have to say about her despicable actions TONIGHT on #WWERaw What will @trishstratuscom have to say about her despicable actions TONIGHT on #WWERaw? https://t.co/VjuHcnqbmk

As of now, it’s unknown exactly how the storyline and feud is going to proceed, but WWE Superstar Lita could be a part of the storyline as well.

