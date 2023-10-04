Becky Lynch to relinquish her NXT Women's Title tonight? Severity of injury explored

Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy last Saturday. After a heavy battle, with both women giving it their all, The Man emerged victorious. Unfortunately, she did suffer an injury during the match, making her medically unfit to fight for last night's RAW.

On this week's RAW, she was supposed to take on Tegan Nox. However, after receiving 11 stitches on her arm that cut open at No Mercy, she did not have medical clearance. As a result, Nox battled Chelsea Green in a replacement match.

Following this week's red brand show, many wonder whether Becky Lynch will be forced to relinquish her title on tonight's NXT. However, that is not the case, as the company appears to have pushed all her scheduled matches to the next couple of weeks due to the serious injury.

Nevertheless, The Man is supposed to be present on tonight's show.

Tegan Nox earned the title match opportunity after defeating Natalya last week on the red brand. As of now, the title match between Nox and Lynch has been pushed to next week's RAW.

Becky Lynch had a message for Tegan Nox on WWE RAW

Big Time Becks is aware of what her opponents are capable of. As a result, she doesn't want to risk losing the title by entering a match when she isn't at peak strength.

On this week's RAW, The Man met Tegan Nox backstage after their match was rescheduled. The Grand Slam Champion revealed that she wouldn't want to face Tegan Nox if she weren't at her best, but she will take on Nox once she is medically cleared.

Apart from Tegan Nox, Lynch should also be aware of Indi Hartwell. The duo had a confrontation backstage where Lynch revealed she would be at NXT looking for contenders. Considering Hartwell said she may also come to the developmental brand, another title match can be in the making.

As of now, WWE hasn't revealed exactly when Becky Lynch will be cleared to be in the ring again. Considering her opponents are piling up, she will hopefully return to the squared circle in battle gear soon!

