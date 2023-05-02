Is birthday boy Dwayne Johnson the only Hollywood megastar to never attend the Met Gala?

Dwayne Johnson celebrated his birthday today, May 2, 2023, and his 51 years of life is certainly an eventful one. He became one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, all the while doing the same in wrestling. Still, one moment The Rock never got the chance to experience just yet is to be at the Met Gala.

For those unaware, the Met Gala (aka the Met Ball) is an annual fashion event and social gathering. The event would usually take place on the first Monday of May with various celebrities present, wearing different outfits by well-known designers.

Due to the popularity of the event, high-profile celebrities are present. But that wasn't the case for Dwayne Johnson. Still, other well-known actors like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Meryl Streep have also never attended the Met Gala. Singers like Adele and Mariah Carey have also never been present at the gathering either.

This year's Met Gala was set once again at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. A few stars present at the event were Bad Bunny, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and more.

Dwayne Johnson celebrates his birthday in a unique way

Aside from acting and sports, The Rock has also ventured into numerous businesses. To make sure he won't be the only one celebrating his birthday happily, he decided to spread the joy to everybody.

As announced on Twitter, Dwayne Johnson brought back Guac on The Rock after three years to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and his birthday. The promo states that from May 1 to 7, selected local restaurants and bars across the USA can enjoy a free order of guacamole by simply purchasing a Teremana cocktail.

"In honor of Cinco De Mayo (and this dinosaur’s birthday) we are giving away $1 MILLION DOLLARS OF FREE GUACAMOLE 💰🥑 🥑🥑🥑 💰 at local restaurants and bars across the country! From MONDAY MAY 1st to SUNDAY MAY 7th — simply purchase a @TEREMANA cocktail and an order of guacamole and get up to $10 on me (reimbursed via Venmo)"

Aside from his skills as an actor and wrestler, another notable characteristic of The Brahma Bull is his appreciation for his fans. Despite having a busy schedule, it's good to see that the Hollywood actor could still think about his fans on his special day.

