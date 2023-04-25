Who trained Bad Bunny in WWE? Meet the unsung heroes

Bad Bunny has become a big star in the music industry and in the pro wrestling business as well. He continuously proves that although he is a fan of the sport, he can also use his knowledge inside the ring. Although the Puerto Rican rapper is a fast learner, a number of people still made sure he was guided accordingly.

The 29-year-old rapper made his first appearance in WWE in 2021 by performing his song Booker T alongside the titular wrestler beside him. During his brief run, he won the 24/7 Championship, began teaming up with Damian Priest, wrestled at WrestleMania, and even at Royal Rumble in 2022.

In his first match at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny was trained by Adam Pearce, Norman Smiley (Coach Smiley), and Drew Gulak. In 2023, the rapper reportedly began training under the guidance of Jamie Noble and former tag team partner Damian Priest as well.

The rapper being trained by Damian is definitely an interesting thought. Although both men have a memorable past, they have soured in recent weeks. The artist interfered during Dominik Mysterio's match at WrestleMania 39, causing Rey Mysterio to pick up the win. The following night on RAW, Priest attacked the rapper, which resulted in an "injury."

On this week's WWE RAW, the 29-year-old is now confirmed to face Priest in a one-on-one San Juan Street Fight match on May 6 for Backlash, which will take place in Puerto Rico.

How did Adam Pearce train Bad Bunny for his first WWE match?

Since the 29-year-old rapper did not come from an athletic background like most trainees at the Performance Center, some might think that he was given a different path to take. But that wasn't the case for the Puerto Rican rapper.

While speaking with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Adam Pearce shared that he handled the rapper the way he handled regular newbies. Stating that having experience is not a factor in changing his training methods.

"I approached [training Bad Bunny] and, it's funny people will hear this and probably not believe it, but I took the same approach with Bad Bunny that I've taken with every single newbie that's come into the Performance Center, whether they had experience or not...You have to get a sense of what their athletic ability and passion is before you really delve into what we do and it just so happened that Bad Bunny loves what we do." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see what kind of performance the Puerto Rican rapper will bring to his home country on May 6 and if he will walk out the victor after the WWE event.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes