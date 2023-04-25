Updated WWE Backlash 2023 match card after RAW (April 24): Bad Bunny to compete in first singles match, new host for the event?

Tonight's RAW episode confirmed the remaining few matches for the WWE Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event, albeit with a few weeks of build-up. The second grand event to be held in San Juan after the New Year's Revolution in 2005 is estimated to have a crowd capacity of around 18,500. WWE is gearing up for another successful show on May 6, with Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes apparently as the main event.

Only five matches were confirmed before the red brand show rolled out this Monday. The April 24 episode of RAW brought the total to seven. A championship match was added, along with a first-time-ever singles match for Bad Bunny. He was scheduled to host WWE Backlash 2023 in his hometown of Puerto Rico, but some of his words on RAW hinted otherwise.

WWE's official Twitter account confirmed that IYO SKY would face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title on May 6. The Genius of the Sky became the No. 1 Contender when she defeated Piper Niven and Michin on April 10.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny closed tonight's RAW episode by thrashing Damian Priest with a kendo stick and challenging him to a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023.

Below is the updated match card for WWE Backlash 2023 after the April 24 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega - SmackDown Women’s Championship

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY - RAW Women's Championship

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest - San Juan Street Fight

Bunny returned to the red brand after Priest injured him a few weeks ago. Interestingly, during his assault on the Judgment Day member, he said he wasn't hosting WWE Backlash 2023 and would focus all his energy on destroying his rival.

The potential reason for WWE Backlash 2023 match card having seven entries after the Monday Night RAW

Triple H hasn't conformed to his 'five to six match rule' for the upcoming premium live event. Seth Rollins' showdown against Omos has probably been added as an attraction match. While there is no storyline purpose for it, the fight between a great tactician and a monstrous heel has provided plenty of excitement in the past.

Seven matches seem enough for the WWE Backlash 2023 proceedings. They will make up for the absence of a men's world title match. With the event preparations apparently done, Triple H can now concentrate on the roster shifts, which begin this Friday and run through the following Monday. Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) are among the rumored main roster joiners.

