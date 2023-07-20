Is Blue Kane the son of WWE legend Kane? What fans must know about the viral wrestler

One of the most talked about wrestlers today is actually someone outside any major promotion, Blue Kane. He became viral after media of him spread online wearing a similar gear as the WWE Hall of Famer Kane, only in Blue. Instead of summoning fire, he summons snow. However, this is where the similarities end.

Blue Kane is not the son of WWE legend Glenn Jacobs, and there are no indications they're related in any capacity. The identity of the viral wrestler is still unknown, but there have been some indications that it could be the wrestler named Memes. They both have a similar build and own a Twitter account called Wrestling Memes.

Which former WWE star did Blue Kane challenge?

The viral star got the wrestling community talking again when his account was suspended suddenly, with suspicions that this was because of WWE's copyright policy.

He has since returned to social media but now has his display name as "Blue K***" but still has his username on Twitter is still BlueKane_.

He shared that his absence was because he was "locked in a freezer for a week," but he still has snow powers, more powerful than the WWE legend, and is still interested in facing Matt Cardona.

"Woah that was so weird. I got locked in the walk in freezer for like a week. Still Blue. Still have snow powers. Still 10% more powerful than the Red one. Still coming for you Matt Cardona. Reading up on fair use and parody while weaving new gear from ice shards 🧊❄️."

There is still more to know about Blue Kane

Most recently, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE) challenged any wrestling promoter to book a "freezer match" between him and Blue Kane. The stipulation is seemingly similar to a casket match, only replaced with a freezer packed with ice.

How did Blue Kane get his powers?

Aside from taking inspiration from the WWE Hall of Famer, the independent wrestler's recent fame is also a result of his entertaining social media presence and parodies.

In another tweet, he shared that his character used to be a cryogenics expert but was caught in a laboratory accident in an attempt to heal his ill wife. After this, his body temperature dropped and caused his current state.

"I used to be a cryogenics expert but I was caught in a laboratory mishap whilst attempting to cure my terminally ill wife. The accident drastically lowered my body temperature to sub-zero levels and gave me ice powers, forcing me to wear a cryogenic suit in order to survive 🧊❄️"

It remains to be seen when the identity of the viral star will be revealed and which stars he will face in the future.