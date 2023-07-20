Former WWE Superstar reacts to Blue Kane returning from suspension with a new character and challenging him

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to the sudden return of Blue Kane after his recent suspension. The wrestler disappeared from the internet after Twitter suspended him. Now, the star is back with a new character and has laid down a challenge for former WWE star, Matt Cardona.

Blue Kane went viral earlier in the month after sharing that he had "snow powers" and videos showcasing his abilities showed up on the internet. The star was apparently a copy of WWE's Glenn Jacobs in his look, with a few key differences.

Instead of red, he was blue, instead of fire powers, he had snow powers, and instead of the menacing theme of the original star, his song was "Blue Da Ba Dee."

All of a sudden, the star was suspended from Twitter last week, presumably for violating some sort of copyright policy as WWE obviously owns the trademark for Kane.

Now, he's back. Instead of having the name "Blue Kane" on Twitter, he has "Blue K***. His Twitter handle is still BlueKane_. He has also provided an explanation for his sudden disappearance stating that he had been locked in a walk-in freezer for a week. He then went on to say that he was still 10% more powerful than the "Red one," before putting out a challenge for Matt Cardona.

He also put up a picture of himself but "redacted" it completely with a "REDacted" sign, clearly another small shot at Glenn Jacobs.

"Woah that was so weird. I got locked in the walk in freezer for like a week. Still Blue. Still have snow powers. Still 10% more powerful than the Red one. Still coming for you Matt Cardona. Reading up on fair use and parody while weaving new gear from ice shards 🧊❄️."

Cardona replied that the wrestler could not handle him or his rate.

Blue Kane is back and causing issues once again

At this time, it's not certain whether the two will meet in the ring, but it's going to be interesting to see where it goes.