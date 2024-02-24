Is Bobby Lashley's injury real? What we know after brutal spot inside the Elimination Chamber

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event lived up to its name this year and proved to be very brutal for some superstars.

One of the most physical matches of the night was the battle between The Judgment Day and New Catch Republic, which ended with Finn Balor and Damian Priest retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Balor and Priest had to fight hard to retain the titles, and Balor ended up injuring his thumb.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match turned out to be extremely brutal as well because top names like Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton apparently got hurt badly during the contest.

Lashley, who suffered an arm injury due to Karrion Kross' attack on SmackDown last night, made things worse for himself as he Speared United States Champion Logan Paul through a pod during the match.

Later in the match, The All Mighty tried to put LA Knight in the Hurt Lock, but he failed to do so due to his injury. He ended up being the first star to be eliminated from the match.

Lashley is not actually injured, though, as he was just selling the kayfabe injury Kross caused. If he was really injured, WWE would not have allowed him to compete at the Elimination Chamber in the first place.

It looks like all of these events will lead to a match between Lashley and Kross at WrestleMania 40.