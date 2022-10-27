Is Bobby Lashley undefeated at WWE Crown Jewel?

The upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is not the first time Bobby Lashley has appeared at the event. Ever since the event started in 2018, the RAW Superstar has been present in all three shows.

In March 2018, the Stamford-based promotion began a 10-year partnership with Saudi Arabia as part of Saudi Vision 2030. That same year, Crown Jewel was held for the first time in November.

The inaugural show was headlined by The Brothers of Destruction, going up against D-Generation X members Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The show also featured a WWE World Cup Tournament, wherein Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley during its first round.

The following year, there was tag team action between Team Hogan and Team Flair where multiple superstars participated. Unfortunately, for the latter group, they were unsuccessful in capturing the victory. Ric Flair's team consisted of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the following year, Lashley was still unable to gain a victory in the event. During a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match, he was unsuccessful in defeating Goldberg.

Now in his fourth year, Lashley is looking to change the trajectory of his WWE Crown Jewel record as he battles against Brock Lesnar on November 5, 2022 at Mrsool Park, Saudi Arabia.

Besides Bobby Lashley, which superstars are also scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

Besides the former United States Champion, other big stars have already been revealed to be competing at the upcoming Saudi Arabia event.

For the RAW brand, The O.C. is scheduled to face The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team action. After Rhea Ripley's constant interference during their bouts, the recently reunited group might consider bringing in another name for their group.

For SmackDown, Braun Strowman is set to face Omos in a singles match. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are set to face each other once more in a steel cage match.

The main event will be headlined by Roman Reigns, where he will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The upcoming Crown Jewel will be The Tribal Chief's second appearance for the event.

It will be interesting to see what happens during the WWE Crown Jewel event and, especially, the aftermath of it.

Who are your picks for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event? Comment them below!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes