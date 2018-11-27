Opinion: Is Bray Wyatt coming to Smackdown?

Bray Wyatt made a shocking return at WWE Starrcade

Bray Wyatt made his return on WWE Starrcade which was an absolute shocker. With Braun Strowman out of injury due to a brutal assault led by the Acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin, it was speculated that Bray Wyatt would replace Strowman at TLC and seek vengeance.

WWE may have some other plans for him. After Tonight's episode of RAW, we learned that Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin is on for TLC. With this in place, what could WWE have in store for The man of 1,000 truths?

Braun Strowman has been outplayed by Baron Corbin's authorial power and numbers game. The same is likely to be seen at TLC. So keeping that in mind, Is WWE planning to put Bray Wyatt on Strowman's corner? It would make sense for the leader of the Wyatt come in the aid for its former member but that story would make no sense. It would have nothing for Bray Wyatt unless WWE is stupid enough to cook up a feud between Wyatt and Strowman.

The Best thing WWE could do is to move Bray Wyatt to Smackdown and reunite with the former members of the Wyatt Family, Luke Harper, and Eric Rowan who are currently out of action. If the Wyatt family reunites, it can be booked for many great feuds and one of them being SaNity. SaNity hasn't done much since their debut on RAW and this would be the perfect time for WWE to use them.

Watch SaNity wreak havoc on The Usos in their debut

We all know the amount of potential SaNity possesses. So WWE why not book a match between The Wyatt Family and SaNity at WrestleMania? That would be a killer, wouldn't it? To be honest, we don't want to see more matches of The New day against The Bar or Usos.

It's time WWE changes track and bring some new hot storyline. Trust me, SaNity and The Wyatt is a hot storyline. The mind games, drama, and the horror are going to go through the roof. Please let me know what you guys feel in the comments.

The Wyatt Family disbanded in 2017