Is Bray Wyatt's father, IRS, in the WWE Hall of Fame? All you need to know about the legend

Triple H shared the shocking news that Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, after being sidelined earlier this year. The superstar's father and WWE legend Mike Rotunda, IRS, relayed the information to him. However, there may have been an error regarding a specific detail in The Game's post.

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, better known as IRS in WWE, was well-known by fans. Although he had several aliases during his time in the Stamford-based promotion, his character as a tax collector was the most memorable. While he is undoubtedly a wrestling legend, he hasn't yet been given a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Mike Rotunda is not a WWE Hall of Famer like Triple H has announced in his post. Due to the sudden and heavy news, the Chief Content Officer might have mixed up the details.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

What did Mike Rotunda say about Bray Wyatt before the latter's passing?

IRS with his children: Bo Dallas, Bray, and Mika Rotunda

The Eater of Worlds' passing at 36 was met with tremendous shock and emotional reactions. Aside from his young age, many thought his health was improving and he may have even been set for a return. Unfortunately, this moment won't ever take place.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter said on Sportskeeda Wrestling that two weeks ago, Mike was confident about Bray returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I interviewed Bray Wyatt's dad two weeks ago, SummerSlam weekend in Detroit. We asked him a question about a comeback. He said, 'Don't believe what you see on the internet. But he will be back.' We left it at that. And then to see Triple H's tweet a little while ago, that Bray Wyatt has passed away. I mean, where did this... come out of nowhere. This is horrible, horrible, news."

What are the plans for the upcoming WWE SmackDown?

It was reported that initial plans for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown would be scrapped. It will instead be replaced with a tribute show in honor of Wyatt, with Triple H reportedly opening the show.

Bray was one of the greatest creative minds in the wrestling industry. He left a legacy that would never be forgotten.

