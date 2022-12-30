Is Brie Bella returning to WWE?

Brie Bella is one of the most recognizable female WWE Superstars of the current era. She is part of the famous Bella Twins, the sisters who went on to achieve big things in WWE. Their hard work and commitment to the business saw them make it big and venture into other avenues to significant success.

Brie wrestled in WWE from 2007 and rose up the ranks well. Her career spanned twelve years and saw her pick up huge wins. One of them was for the WWE Divas Championship, which is the biggest achievement of her career. Post-retirement, she and her sister Nikki Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Daniel Bryan's better half was present at this year's Royal Rumble match. Even though she is retired, WWE can always convince her to make one-off appearances in the ring. At the end of 2022, is it likely that Brie Bella will return to WWE?

We don't know for sure, but the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match could be the venue, if at all the plan is there, for Brie and her sister to return. Fans will undoubtedly be delighted to see her if that happens. A full-time run is extremely unlikely, but hey, never say never.

Brie Bella's inspiration to become a WWE Superstar

Brie Bella is now recognized as one of the best female WWE Superstars in the company's history. She was a wrestling fan as a kid and wanted to pursue it as a career at an early age, as she detailed in an interview with Extra.

“We were Hooters girls, which was our first waitressing job back in 2002….We would show the WWE pay-per-views….So when I saw WWE pay-per-views at Hooters, I was like, ‘Wow, these girls are really physical,’ which I loved and….their characters, they’re telling a story, like….My whole life, I was doing what these people were doing in a ring — wrestling my sister over something, being athletic — but we always loved entertaining so we felt a very instant connection.” [H/T Extra]

Brie Mode was activated as Brie worked her way up the WWE ladder and went on to achieve big things. While she was active, she was one of the most reliable workers on the roster. Indeed, she is an inspiration to up-and-coming wrestlers and is thoroughly deserving of her recognition.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes