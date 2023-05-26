Is Brock Lesnar's daughter training to be a WWE Superstar? What you must know

Just like her father, Brock Lesnar, Mya Lynn Lesnar is a person who is gifted in sports. Although she has made headlines in previous years for achieving notable milestones, her focus at the moment may not be on WWE.
Mya Lynn Lesnar is the daughter of Brock Lesnar and his former partner, Nicole McClain. Mya was born on April 10, 2002, and is currently 21 years old. Some of the sports she plays include volleyball, track & field, and shot put. In 2019, she joined the Arizona State University Sun Devil Track and Field team. In 2022, she joined the Colorado State Track & Field/XC team.
Although Mya Lesnar has surely proven to be an impressive athlete, she may not bring her skills to professional wrestling. She is putting more focus on shot put. Just recently, she qualified for this year's National Championship meet. Additionally, it's been known that Brock Lesnar was not a fan of his wife and former superstar, Sable, returning to WWE when he already left the promotion prior.
Brock Lesnar has three other children aside from the 21-year-old. Mya has a twin named Luke Lesnar, who plays ice hockey. After Brock and Sable got married, she gave birth to Turk and Duke.
Brock Lesnar's daughter did not join WWE, but the daughters of other legendary wrestlers did
While it's still possible for Mya Lesnar to make a transition to professional wrestling in the future, it might take a while. Still, fans already saw what could happen if daughters of professional wrestlers joined the company.
One of the most recent additions is Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She is currently wrestling in WWE NXT under the name Ava Raine. She just debuted in October of last year as part of Schism.
Charlotte Flair is possibly one of the most successful ones in the bunch. Earlier in her career, she had her dad, Ric Flair, accompany her during her matches. Nowadays, The Queen handles her business alone. She has captured the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.
One of the longest-performing stars is Natalya, the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. She made sure to keep the Hart wrestling dynasty alive. She is currently slated for a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Rhea Ripley this weekend.
It remains to be seen if fans could get to see Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, perform in the squared circle in the future.
