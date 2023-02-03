Why did Brock Lesnar make his wife leave WWE? Looking at where is Sable now

Brock Lesnar's wife Sable has had a rocky relationship with WWE. She left the company twice, first in 1999 and then again in 2004 after returning the year before. As it turns out, The Beast played a big part in his wife's second departure.

Sable first appeared in WWE (then WWF) in 1996 alongside ex-husband and superstar Marc Mero. After managing him for a while, Sable began wrestling and even won the Women's Championship in 1998. She lost the title in 1999 and left the promotion before filing a lawsuit against the company.

The now 55-year-old star returned to the company in 2003 and began dating Brock Lesnar. Her second run ended in 2004 to focus on her family. Interestingly, The Beast may have also influenced her second exit.

Brock Lesnar revealed in his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, that he wanted Sable to leave WWE before they got married because the long-term effects of staying in the company were not good for their relationship.

"I wanted to marry Rena (Sable). However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn’t have been an easy decision,"

Brock Lesnar and Sable eventually got married in May 2006 after initially calling off their relationship in 2005. The former is still with WWE, though not a regular superstar anymore. The latter is now mostly seen alongside her husband in recent years.

Brock Lesnar was not a big fan of his wife Sable still working in WWE after he left

Lesnar ended his first run in the Stamford-based promotion in 2004 while his wife remained with the company. As it turns out, this has caused some worry for The Beast.

In the same book, Lesnar shared that he didn't like Sable working in that environment while he was away. He added that he wanted the former superstar to quit and marry him, but she was still thinking about her career.

Brock Lesnar noted that he couldn't blame his then-girlfriend for not leaving sooner since they weren't married and he was unemployed at the time. He explained that the number of "testosterone" is not good for Sable, but believed the latter could take care of herself.

"I guess I can’t really blame Rena for not walking out when I did. We weren’t married, I had just made myself unemployed...But none of that stopped me from trying to get her to quit. I hated it when Rena was on the road. There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jackass might do or say to her. But Rena is a remarkable woman, and she can take care of herself,"

Although Sable quit the sport in 2004, she remained supportive of her husband throughout his UFC and second WWE career.

