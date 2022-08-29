5 Forgotten former WWE Women’s Champions: Where are they now?

Many WWE (FKA WWF) Women's Champions have come and gone from the organization over the last few decades.

Many have left their impression on the Women's Division forever for their unforgettable characters and storytelling, respectively. Some of these names, however, over the years, may have faded with time.

We celebrate these women as we look at five forgotten former WWE Women’s Champions and what they are up to today.

#5 - The Kat

The Kat (Stacy Carter)

Stacy Carter joined the company in 1999 as a valet to Jeff Jarrett before his departure from the company for WCW. She was given the name “Miss Kitty.”

After Jarrett left the WWE for WCW, Carter would become “The Kat” and transition as a manager for Chyna. The Kat would venture out on her own and eventually become women’s champion.

Her most controversial spot in WWE came at Armageddon 1999, as The Kat won the women’s championship in a Four Corners Evening Gown pool match. After celebrating her victory, The Kat flashed her breasts to the crowd.

After leaving the wrestling business in 2001, The Kat became a real estate agent.

#4 – WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline

Jacquline (2016 WWE Hall of Famer)

Jacqueline may very well be one of the toughest former women’s champions of all time. She entered the company in 1998 after departing from WCW and immediately began feuding with Sable. Jacqueline became women’s champion on two occasions and formed the group “P.M.S.” (Pretty Mean Sisters) alongside Terri Runnels.

After leaving the company in 2004, she continued her wrestling career on the independent circuit and had a run with TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). In recent years, she made sporadic appearances for the company in 2016 and 2018, respectively. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

She is currently active on the indie wrestling circuit and has stated that she would love to have one last match in WWE if given the opportunity.

#3 – Debra

Debra Marshall

Debra joined the company following her run with WCW and immediately began managing Jeff Jarrett, the man she also managed during her WCW tenure.

Debra would win her one and only women’s championship by defeating Sable in an Evening Gown Match on Monday Night RAW (1999). She would go on to manage her then-husband “Stone Cold” Steve Austin before they both departed the company in 2002.

Debra is now a Jury Consultant and M.S. Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama, earning this degree in 2017.

#2 – Layla

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Happy birthday to former WWE Divas Champion Layla. Happy birthday to former WWE Divas Champion Layla. https://t.co/7fHHdivF4Q

Layla entered the company as the winner of the 2006 Divas Search Contest. She had feuds and storylines with Victoria, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James, Fandango, Summer Rae, and Michelle McCool.

With Michelle McCool, the duo would form the team of “LayCool.” Layla won the title on an episode of SmackDown in 2010. She and McCool became “co-Women’s Champions” as part of the storyline, though Layla was recognized as the official champ.

Co-Champion McCool unified the women's title after defeating Divas Champion Melina in a Lumberjill match at Night of Champions 2010.

After several feuds and angles, Layla announced her retirement from wrestling in July 2015 and is currently working as a real estate agent.

#1 - Sable

Sable became one of the most popular women’s champions during the height of the “Attitude Era.” She posed for Playboy magazine several times and became women’s champion only once by defeating Jacqueline at the 1998 Survivor Series.

Sable dropped the belt to Debra in May 1999. She left the company after filing a $110 million lawsuit against the company in June 1999 over sexual harassment and unsafe working environment allegations.

The case was settled out of court in August 1999, and Sable returned to the company in 2003 before departing again in 2004 to spend time with her family.

Not much is known about Sable’s current life outside of being married to Brock Lesnar and raising a family, as she seems to maintain a quiet, private lifestyle.

