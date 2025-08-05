Is Brock Lesnar secretly working for 8-time WWE Champion? Exploring why he attacked John Cena at SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 to assault John Cena. Could he be secretly working with someone who made him turn heel?John Cena battled Cody Rhodes with his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Unfortunately, he lost the match even after putting on one of the best performances of his career. After the match, he proudly embraced Cody as the new champion and stayed in the ring to share a moment with his fans. However, to everyone's shock, Brock Lesnar returned after two years to hit him with a devastating F5. Fans have been left wondering about the reason behind his return.To answer that, we will have to go back to SmackDown before SummerSlam, when Cena officially turned babyface during his promo with Cody Rhodes. He accepted that he didn't want to ruin wrestling and announced that the real John Cena was officially back in WWE. However, he originally made a deal with eight-time WWE Champion, The Rock, at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he &quot;sold his soul&quot; to him. He might have disobeyed The Final Boss by abruptly turning babyface and accepting his love for the fans. This might have infuriated the TKO board member who helped clear Brock Lesnar for a return, only to punish The Cenation Leader.This scenario is just speculation, and nothing is confirmed. However, if something like this is in the plans, fans could witness a dream match between Cena and The Rock during the ongoing Farewell Tour.Brock Lesnar could battle John Cena after their confrontation at WWE SummerSlam 2025The confrontation between the two arch-rivals certainly shocked everyone at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Looking at The Beast's actions, it may be safe to say he isn't here to be friends and will battle The Greatest of All Time very soon.The promotion's next premium live event will be Clash in Paris, which will emanate from the French capital on August 31, 2025. The location is known to have a spectacular crowd, so John Cena could certainly face Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show to deliver another dream match before he retires.It will be interesting to see the two battle it out in a Street Fight or a Hell in a Cell match, but the real plans will reveal themselves with time.