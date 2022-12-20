Is Bronson Reed a former champion in WWE?

Bronson Reed (real-life Jermaine Haley) is an Australian professional wrestler signed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. He also goes by the name Jonah. Haley is a former NXT North American Champion who worked with WWE from 2019 to 2021.

Haley worked on the Australian circuits for 11 years as Jonah Rock and J-Rock. Before joining WWE in 2019, Haley performed for NOAH, PWG, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling during the previous few years.

Haley was signed by WWE in January 2019 to work for NXT. He debuted at the NXT Breakout Tournament, where he was defeated by Cameron Grimes in the Quarter-finals. He was also involved in a feud against L.A. Knight. He was released from his contract on August 6, 2021.

During his time in NXT, Haley won a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator match to advance to the top of the North American Championship contender list. He lost to Johnny Gargano the following night. However, the former NJPW star won inside a steel cage during their rematch to take home the North American Championship.

His 42-day reign came to an end when he was defeated by Isaiah Swerve Scott on NXT. Prior to being let go by WWE, he lost a singles match to Adam Cole.

Bronson Reed's return to WWE

Bronson Reed made a sensational return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. This marked his return to WWE after more than a year away.

Upon his return, Reed made an immediate impact by attacking Dexter Lumis and denying him the opportunity to win the Winner Takes All ladder match against The Miz. The former Jonah took out Lumis and then helped The A-Lister climb the ladder and win the match, thereby confirming his alliance with the latter.

During his stay in NJPW, Reed participated in several highly-acclaimed battles against stars like Kazuchika Okada. The former North American Champion also worked with IMPACT Wrestling from 2021 until announcing his departure in May this year.

