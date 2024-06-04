Is Chad Gable working without a WWE contract? Exploring his current deal

Chad Gable is finding his footing as a superstar on Monday Night RAW. While Gable made many unsuccessful attempts to win the Intercontinental Championship, his run as a heel until now has kept the audiences captivated which is a good sign.

However, the only concerning matter about Chad Gable is that his contract is reportedly coming to an end soon. Since this news has gone viral, many people have been wondering if Gable is working without a contract. The answer to this question is no. Currently, The Alpha Academy leader is still employed by WWE.

As per a recent report from Fightful Select, his contract with the Stamford-based promotion is set to expire on Friday, and he has been booked for next week's Clash at the Castle.

Trending

Heading towards Clash at the Castle, Gable's contract situation is an interesting development. However, given WWE has booked him for the upcoming premium live event, it seems they are sure of reaching terms with the RAW superstar.

Wrestling veteran says Chad Gable leaving WWE would be dumb

Despite Chad Gable's inability to win a singles title in WWE, one simply can't deny his talent. Whether it's playing a face or being a heel, Gable seems to shine in whatever he does. Many believe that the work Chad is putting in is probably the best of his career until now.

One man who believes the same is TNA Wrestling legend, Matt Morgan. During an episode of his Gigantic Pop Podcast, Morgan mentioned that Gable leaving the promotion after Friday would be dumb. The veteran also seemed sure that the Alpha Academy leader wouldn't go anywhere.

"He ain't going nowhere. Nope. [I could see AEW using him well.] I couldn't. If Vince was still there, I could see him leaving. But because Vince is not there and they're letting him do what he's doing right now, which is the best work of his career, no way is he leaving. That'd be dumb," he said. [From 36:04 to 36:24]

Whether Chad Gable leaves WWE or not, the future seems bright for him. If he is able to keep up the work he is currently producing, Gable could make a name for himself in any wrestling promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback