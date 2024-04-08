Is CM Punk medically cleared to compete? The truth after he attacked Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship after attacking The Scottish Warrior following the latter's victory over Seth Rollins in the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Punk's attack led to a Money in the Bank cash-in by Damian Priest on McIntyre, with the leader of The Judgment Day becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Best in the World wasn't medically cleared to compete, but he was cleared to attack McIntyre, and he used no actual wrestling moves during the attack.

CM Punk has been out of action since the 2024 Royal Rumble when he suffered a torn triceps. It is unclear when he will be medically cleared to compete, as WWE has yet to announce a return timetable for the 45-year-old.

Still, his post-match assault added more fuel to the storyline, which is set to intensify even more on Monday's RAW after Mania in Philadelphia.

Drew McIntyre reportedly upset with CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk made his return to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, but he wasn't welcomed by all superstars.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were upset with his return. However, it appears that The Architect's frustration was a work, as he was expected to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. But this wasn't the case with Drew McIntyre, who was legitimately upset with The Best in the World's return.

"Remember when Punk showed up, he legitimately was not happy. He did walk out. I know people think that one was a work and conveniently with hindsight, they’ll probably bring it up but on that night it was not a work. Seth was a work because Seth was gonna be the one to work with Punk at the time," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. (h/t Ringside News)

RAW after Mania will add more fuel to the rivalry between the two megastars, but given Punk's road to recovery, a match should be scheduled for one of this summer's premium live events.

