Drew McIntyre tells 274-lbs WWE star to hit the gym

Drew McIntyre didn't hold back while roasting a fellow WWE Superstar in the comment section of his latest post. The 274-lbs talent is the NXT Tag Team Champion Baron Corbin.

The Scottish Warrior has been phenomenal on the road to WrestleMania XL. He has been verbally destroying Seth Rollins and CM Punk in social media posts regularly.

In his latest video on social media, Drew McIntyre targeted Seth Rollins for latching onto Cody Rhodes' feud with The Bloodline. Drew's former opponent, Baron Corbin, took to the comment section and asked why he wore elbow pads in the kitchen. As a response, McIntyre told Corbin to hit the gym:

"I'm about to train, maybe you should give it a go," he wrote.

Seth Rollins didn't impress WWE Hall of Famer during feud with Drew McIntyre

WWE legend Bully Ray hasn't been impressed with Rollins' work with McIntyre.

Ray stated that Rollins' "isn't relatable."

“When Seth is by himself now with Drew, or by himself doing a promo, it’s just not clicking. I don’t think that Seth is relatable. Once he gets away from that and he starts talking as Seth f***ing Rollins, and he gets in your face and he goes, ‘Scr*w you, we’re tired of you, the match is on,’ … the people are behind him. Last Friday night was very telling to me about which version of Seth [the fans] want. They want ‘Burn It Down’ Seth. They want the Shield version of Seth.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

McIntyre won the Men's Chamber match at Elimination Chamber: Perth last month. He earned an opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre isn't happy with Rollins inserting himself into the Rhodes-Reigns feud. He is hell-bent on putting The Visionary down and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

