Is CM Punk's return inevitable now? Hint analyzed amid AEW and WWE possibility

The buzz surrounding CM Punk's potential return continues to heat up as we are just a few hours away from the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. The recent edition of WWE SmackDown also witnessed massive chants for CM Punk, as the show was held in Chicago, the same venue where Survivor Series 2023 will take place in a few hours.

Amidst this, a new version of CM Punk's theme song has surfaced, a remastered version of 'Cult of Personality' by the band Living Color. For those unaware, this is the same band that produced the original theme song for The Best in the World. Since the release of this theme song on the internet, fans believe that Punk is finally making his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, some also speculate that he might appear in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), as both AEW Rampage and AEW Collision will air together on Saturday, directly competing with Survivor Series PLE. Despite the release of this new theme song, it's crucial to note that reports have indicated that top talents in the locker room were informed that Punk would not be coming in for Survivor Series.

The report added that these talents were at a level where it would not be sensible for the company to lie to them.

Additionally, the mere release of a remastered version of a theme song by a band doesn't confirm that a star is making a comeback, as it might also be done to capitalize on the current hype of CM Punk's potential return.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold at Saturday's premium live event in Chicago and whether Punk will make an unexpected comeback on the show.

CM Punk shared his reaction to this remastered version

After fans began speculating about the return of CM Punk following the surfacing of this remastered version of his theme, Punk took to his Instagram story to show that he was listening to the song. This has undoubtedly sparked more anticipation among fans. However, some believe that it's not a confirmation but rather Punk mocking fans for speculating about his comeback to WWE.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. The fact that the show is being held in Punk's hometown increases the likelihood of him making his return at this premium live event.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds at Survivor Series with all the high-profile matches.

