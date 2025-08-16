Is Cody Rhodes Actually Injured? Likely Truth Revealed Following WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has been the cornerstone of WWE SmackDown for the past year. However, he was nowhere to be found on the show this week. His notable absence on the blue brand, especially after Drew McIntyre unleashed a heinous attack on him last week, gave rise to wild speculation. Fans have been wondering if Rhodes is actually injured.

The answer to this question is No! The American Nightmare is not dealing with any injury. His absence from last night's SmackDown was seemingly a storytelling tool to add drama and intensity to his feud with The Scottish Warrior. WWE may have deliberately kept Cody Rhodes off TV to sell McIntyre's attack. It appears to be a part of the ongoing storyline.

The company often writes superstars off TV following such a major attack. This is considered a setup to generate hype for their next appearance. WWE has perhaps deployed a similar tactic in the case of Rhodes. This week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre boasted about how he attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion and took pride in being the reason behind Cody's absence.

Moreover, WWE has not revealed any major update on The American Nightmare's condition. It indicates that his hiatus would be short. Cody Rhodes could make his comeback pretty soon, expectedly by next week's SmackDown. Therefore, his absence from the August 15 episode of SmackDown was perhaps to add intensity to his storyline with Drew McIntyre.

Will Cody Rhodes compete at Clash in Paris?

Cody Rhodes currently holds the top prize of the company - the Undisputed WWE Championship. This makes him the most important star on the roster and the biggest attraction in WWE. Clash in Paris is set to be the company's next big international event, and the show will feature some of the top stars.

Fans have been wondering whether Rhodes will compete at the marquee event. The American Nightmare is currently advertised for the European PLE. He is expected to be involved in a major match at Clash in Paris. WWE has been heavily promoting him for the spectacular event.

The Stamford-based promotion features its biggest stars on the card for international events. Given Cody Rhodes' status, he is unlikely to miss the Paris event. Moreover, he holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, making it obligatory for him to be at the spectacle.

Considering the recent developments of his story on SmackDown, The American Nightmare might defend his coveted title against Drew McIntyre in Paris. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

