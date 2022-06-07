Cody Rhodes left the wrestling universe stunned at Hell in a Cell 2022 when he stepped inside the hellish structure to battle Seth Rollins, despite suffering a pectoral injury prior to the event.

The WWE Universe wondered how Cody could compete in such a dangerous contest despite his gruesome condition. While everyone applauded The American Nightmare for his toughness, the severity of his injury was unknown.

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight.

Rhodes further fueled the speculations during his latest promo on WWE RAW, where he expressed his intentions to compete at Money in the Bank. Later in the segment, the former AEW star was assaulted by Seth Rollins, who kept targeting his bruised chest.

With Cody getting involved in such a physical segment, some people are curious to know if The American Nightmare is really injured or if it is part of a storyline.

Is Cody Rhodes hurt for real?

Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Cody Rhodes' torn pectoral injury seems to be much worse than it initially looked.

As per Fightful, the former Intercontinental Champion will undergo surgery this upcoming Thursday to repair his torn pectoral muscle.

While pectoral injuries can keep an individual on the shelf for six months to a year, many superstars such as John Cena and Triple H have returned from such injuries in much lesser time.

Hopefully, Cody will recover from this horrible injury soon enough so that he can once again do the thing that he loves the most - entertain the fans. We at Sportskeeda wish The American Nightmare a full and speedy recovery.

Cody Rhodes addressed his injury on the latest episode of WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes spoke about his brutal contest with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. There were chants of "Thank You Cody" as the RAW Superstar stood in the ring, explaining how much of a privilege it was for him to perform for the fans.

The American Nightmare was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who claimed that Cody had earned his respect with what he achieved the previous night. The Architect praised his rival by mentioning how proud Dusty Rhodes would be of him.

It looked as if the two stars had finally buried their hatchet to end their rivalry on good terms. Surprisingly, that wasn't the case as Rollins blindsided Cody Rhodes on the entrance ramp with a Sledgehammer. He continued to add salt to Cody's wounds by targeting his injured region.

Despite such a heinous assault, the former AEW EVP refused to get stretchered away and walked back to the backstage area on his own.

